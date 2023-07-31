Luma Foundation, Arles

Probably the most unusual and outlandish piece of architecture I’ve ever seen. But it works!In 2004 Hoffmann established the Luma Foundation—a nonprofit dedicated to art as well as the environment, human rights, and education. The next year, Hoffmann appointed architect Frank Gehry to design the centerpiece for the sprawling site she was assembling on an abandoned rail yard on the outskirts of Arles. Responding to Hoffmann’s desire “for some sort of vertical presence,” Gehry began to envision what’s now a twisting, geometric 10-story tower covered with 10,752 shimmering stainless steel panels.