Photo 553
Bird in a Nest
This shot was taken a year ago in Lucerne and is the base for today’s abstract.
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
bird
,
nest
,
moorhen
Susan Wakely
ace
Good to see the pre abstract shot.
August 26th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
August 26th, 2023
Diana
ace
That sure looks interesting.
August 26th, 2023
