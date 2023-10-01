Sign up
Previous
Photo 577
Still (1)
Think I’m going to have a go at a month of stills - maybe a combo of mono and colour
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
1
0
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
570
571
572
573
574
575
576
577
625
442
443
576
626
444
577
627
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th September 2023 4:11pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
b&w
,
still
Diana
ace
You are so good at this kind of photography Renee! Although I am not a fan of b/w, I really like this.
October 1st, 2023
