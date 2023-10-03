Sign up
Previous
Photo 579
Still (3)
Garlic bulbs and tomatoes in the vine - I was tempted to buy but then decided they were not the real thing
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
3
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1654
photos
162
followers
196
following
158% complete
572
573
574
575
576
577
578
579
577
627
578
445
628
629
446
579
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th September 2023 2:45pm
Tags
b&w
,
still
,
porcelain
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely composed
October 3rd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks good.
October 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Nice B&W
October 3rd, 2023
