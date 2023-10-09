Previous
Cognac & Rose (9) by rensala
Photo 585

Cognac & Rose (9)

Turned this shot into a high key, I liked the reflections in the snifter
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
160% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The curve of the vase matches the curve of the glass.
October 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely composition and capture, beautiful reflections and contrasts.
October 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise