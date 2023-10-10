Previous
Italian Ice Cream is the Best (10) by rensala
Photo 586

Italian Ice Cream is the Best (10)

A walk in the park, sunny day and a coffee ice cream. My idea of heaven.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Joan Robillard
Yum
October 10th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Definitely the best!
October 10th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful composition
October 10th, 2023  
Diana
Oh yes, it sure is. Great shot of this deliciousness!
October 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Those cones are my favourite part of the ice cream.
October 10th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers
Great choice of flavour
October 10th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
Looks great!
October 10th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn)
Looks delicious.
October 10th, 2023  
