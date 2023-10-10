Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 586
Italian Ice Cream is the Best (10)
A walk in the park, sunny day and a coffee ice cream. My idea of heaven.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
8
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1673
photos
162
followers
196
following
160% complete
View this month »
579
580
581
582
583
584
585
586
Latest from all albums
450
584
634
451
635
452
585
586
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
8
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th October 2023 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
ice
,
cream
,
still
,
cornet
Joan Robillard
ace
Yum
October 10th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Definitely the best!
October 10th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful composition
October 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
Oh yes, it sure is. Great shot of this deliciousness!
October 10th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Those cones are my favourite part of the ice cream.
October 10th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great choice of flavour
October 10th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Looks great!
October 10th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks delicious.
October 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close