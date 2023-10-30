Previous
Still Leaves (30) by rensala
Photo 604

Still Leaves (30)

30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Pretty colors and tones.
October 30th, 2023  
Beautiful texture
October 31st, 2023  
Superb autumn colors and textures.
October 31st, 2023  
Nice colors
October 31st, 2023  
