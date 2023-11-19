Previous
Autumn Art (19) by rensala
Photo 621

Autumn Art (19)

19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
170% complete

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Oh my gosh what a cutie, lovely colours
I really love how you’ve created this amazing result.
November 19th, 2023  
Lisa Brown ace
this is beatuiful. I love his little expression
November 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
Well done Renee, this is just too cute!
November 19th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@beverley365 thank you, I think I’ll make the Graham photos into Xmas presents for my son and DIL. They definitely treat him like the elder sibling in their little family
November 19th, 2023  
Cordiander
Very nice. I thought of Heinrich Vogeler's Autumn Garden.
November 19th, 2023  
