Previous
Photo 627
Autumn Art
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
5
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1787
photos
161
followers
195
following
171% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
Fav's
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
25th November 2023 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
art
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful. I really like it.
November 25th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Very pretty!
November 25th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Beautifully done.
November 25th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful contrast
November 25th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
Very effective. I love it. Fav.
November 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
