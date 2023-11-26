Sign up
Photo 628
Autumn Art (26)
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
2
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1792
photos
161
followers
195
following
172% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th November 2023 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
art
Mags
ace
Beautiful colors!
November 26th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
The tree leaves and the window trims match. Beautiful!
November 26th, 2023
