Previous
Photo 646
Afternoon Light
.. at the Rickmansworth Aquadrome
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
3
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1840
photos
162
followers
195
following
176% complete
639
640
641
642
643
644
645
646
644
504
687
645
505
688
646
506
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th December 2023 2:42pm
Tags
light
,
lake
,
theme-december2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful capture
December 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting light best seen on a black background.
December 11th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful, and stunning if viewed on black ! fav
December 11th, 2023
