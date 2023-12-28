Sign up
Photo 658
Xmas Tree Raindrops
We’ve had our share of rain over the past few days
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1877
photos
161
followers
195
following
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th December 2023 9:33am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
light
,
rain
,
theme-december2023
Susan Wakely
ace
We certainly have had more than our fair share.
December 29th, 2023
