Package (6)

No interesting packages delivered today so this is one is from last month when we had our art group lunch at Fortnum and Mason Sadly it was not a ‘real’ gift’ but I fell in love with the paper.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Renee Salamon

Mags ace
Beautiful ribbon too!
January 6th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@marlboromaam yes, they know how to do things at F&M
January 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely wrapped.
January 6th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Lovely shot!
January 6th, 2024  
