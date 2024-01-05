Previous
Relaxing (5) by rensala
Photo 666

Relaxing (5)

The youngsters have gone, it’s quiet and the house is almost back to normal. Tonight we have our feet up, relaxing, and watching the final episodes of BODIES. Brilliant sci fi, time travel series if you’re into that, on Netflix.
5th January 2024

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
182% complete

Mags
Great black and white. I'll have to wait for it on DVD. =)
January 5th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy
Saw it and loved it!
January 5th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Nice B&W. We watched this not too long ago.
January 5th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft
enjoy your "series fest" Renee, we don't do Sc-Fi ,nice mono
January 5th, 2024  
