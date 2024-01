Looking through the eyes of Daido Moriyama display at the Photographer’s Gallery, London https://thephotographersgallery.org.uk/whats-on/daido-moriyama-retrospective I loved many of his quotes and this one especially: “Forget everything you’ve learned on the subject of photography for the moment, and just shoot. Take photographs - of anything and everything, whatever catches your eye. Don’t pause to think.”He’s an amazing street photographer and I was really inspired to go out and do more candid photography in London.And this is a reminder to tag your scenesoftheroad-63 shots.