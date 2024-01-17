Cutlery (17)

Previous
Old fashioned fish knife and fork as part of a Maplins and Webb cutlery set we inherited from my late aunt
17th January 2024

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Sue Cooper ace
How wonderful. I remember my Mum having something similar and I really don’t know what happened to it all.
January 17th, 2024  
Dawn ace
How lovely , my mum still has and uses bone handled knives and so do I
January 17th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lovely shot of them. I hope you have a chance to use them..
January 17th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Oh LUCKY You to have inherited these! I love this look and bought several items on ebay many years ago!
January 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice. I have recently been given something similar but keep forgetting to use them.
January 17th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful vintage family history. Beautiful
January 17th, 2024  
