Photo 678
Cutlery (17)
Old fashioned fish knife and fork as part of a Maplins and Webb cutlery set we inherited from my late aunt
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Latest from all albums
Tags
cutlery
,
jan24words
Sue Cooper
ace
How wonderful. I remember my Mum having something similar and I really don’t know what happened to it all.
January 17th, 2024
Dawn
ace
How lovely , my mum still has and uses bone handled knives and so do I
January 17th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lovely shot of them. I hope you have a chance to use them..
January 17th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Oh LUCKY You to have inherited these! I love this look and bought several items on ebay many years ago!
January 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice. I have recently been given something similar but keep forgetting to use them.
January 17th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful vintage family history. Beautiful
January 17th, 2024
