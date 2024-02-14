Sign up
Photo 706
Happy Valentines
As we are both learning Italian, we came to Eataly today for lunch and to enjoy an amazing Italian food parasite - now we can’t wait to finalise our trip to Italy this summer for some intensive Italian learning
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
4
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
red
,
valentine
,
for2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful , and how lucky to have a trip to Italy this Summer !
February 14th, 2024
Kate
ace
Lovely...I do not have an ear for languages and admire those who can learn another language
February 14th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Happy Valentine's enjoy!
February 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
How wonderful, I envy you ;-)
February 14th, 2024
