Rebel in Disguise by rensala
Rebel in Disguise

This is the last of my whacky Rebel Fashion shots from the Design Museum exhibition - I’ve managed to add a red tint which gives it an even more eerie feeling
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done this is superb ! fav
February 13th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Intriguing and I like the tint
February 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I like the red tint.
February 13th, 2024  
