Violet Ducks by rensala
Photo 724

Violet Ducks

Catching up, no need to comments
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Issi Bannerman ace
I love this!
March 21st, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@jamibann thanks, they are rather cute - they were in the window of a shoe shop!
March 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
I love them, wonderful to see you back Renee :-)
March 21st, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@ludwigsdiana thanks, starting to feel quasi human again😊
March 21st, 2024  
