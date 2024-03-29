Previous
In the Middle of Nowhere by rensala
In the Middle of Nowhere

My phone isn’t even telling me the location!
Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Corinne C ace
A beautiful nowhere
March 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Love all those gorgeous blues.
March 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the curve of the earth
March 29th, 2024  
