Inside the Crystal Ball by rensala
Photo 752

Inside the Crystal Ball

Very happy to have completed the rainbow, much of from my archives. Thank you for all your lovely comments and patience whilst I was catching up. This is definitely one of my favourite challenges.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Cordiander
Very nice! An amethyst?
March 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up, lovely tones and textures.
March 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
Very cool!
March 31st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful crystal, shapes & colours
March 31st, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@cordulaamann I think so - it was a massive floor standing block - pretty magnificent
March 31st, 2024  
