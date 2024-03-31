Sign up
Photo 752
Inside the Crystal Ball
Very happy to have completed the rainbow, much of from my archives. Thank you for all your lovely comments and patience whilst I was catching up. This is definitely one of my favourite challenges.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
crystals
,
rainbow2024
Cordiander
Very nice! An amethyst?
March 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up, lovely tones and textures.
March 31st, 2024
Mags
ace
Very cool!
March 31st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful crystal, shapes & colours
March 31st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@cordulaamann
I think so - it was a massive floor standing block - pretty magnificent
March 31st, 2024
