Babysitting Day by rensala
Photo 754

Babysitting Day

“… the little guy is my grand bunny”
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Kitty Hawke ace
I relly like these figures.....excellent patterns.
April 2nd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@cutekitty thank you - in colour next week
April 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Grand bunny is very grand in size.
April 2nd, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@wakelys he does look a bit formidable !
April 2nd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@wakelys @cutekitty well in comparison to the little guy he certainly is!
April 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and contrasts, they are such wonderful figures. Love your title :-)
April 2nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
So fabulous, beautiful porcelain, love the patterns
April 2nd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful.
April 2nd, 2024  
