Photo 934
Gone to Seed
Last in my b&w album this month - I’ve enjoyed tremendously seeing everything in mono for a change. And this is a plug for bw-94 challenge which I’m hosting, the theme is Nature in Macro
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
seedpods
Bill Davidson
absolutely fabulous
September 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
September 30th, 2024
