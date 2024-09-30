Previous
Gone to Seed by rensala
Gone to Seed

Last in my b&w album this month - I’ve enjoyed tremendously seeing everything in mono for a change. And this is a plug for bw-94 challenge which I’m hosting, the theme is Nature in Macro
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Bill Davidson
absolutely fabulous
September 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
September 30th, 2024  
