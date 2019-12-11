Previous
Next
Eight bags full… by rhoing
Photo 3043

Eight bags full…

Of leaves and needles.
In December.
“Winter” is 10 or 11 days away.

[ IMG_9895S9x6Otm :: 28mm ]
11th December 2019 11th Dec 19

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 39+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
833% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise