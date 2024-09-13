Sign up
Previous
Photo 4373
Elegant Grass-veneer
I do not make up the names!
Microcrambus elegans
» ID’ed as
Microcrambus elegans
or “Elegant Grass-Veneer”: [
iNaturalist
]
» Submitted as
Microcrambus elegans
or “Elegant Grass-Veneer”: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
MPG
] [
UK Moths
]
[ PXL_20240913_163141675_LE1000tm :: cell phone ]
September 13 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“More surgery”
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
“Kinda defeats the purpose… [Lamepost #106]”
5 years ago:
“Flipped without breaking!”
6 years ago:
“Gray Looper Moth”
7 years ago:
“West Coast Icon”
8 years ago:
“Confused Eusarca”
Another great moth name!
9 years ago:
“Gray Hairstreak”
10 years ago:
“Ready for takeoff”
11 years ago:
“I live in Sachem Heaven…”
12 years ago:
“When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”
13 years ago:
“Hydra Under the Hood”
13th September 2024
13th Sep 24
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
insect
,
moth
,
lepidoptera
,
tmmoths
,
crambidae
,
crambinae
,
garden-visitor
,
bamona-submitted
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tm-moth-species
,
tm-p8
,
tminsectspecies2024
,
inaturalist-confirmed
,
crambid snout moths
,
crambine snout moths
,
microcrambus elegans
,
elegant grass-veneer
,
tm13sep
365 Project
close