Previous
Elegant Grass-veneer by rhoing
Photo 4373

Elegant Grass-veneer

I do not make up the names!
Microcrambus elegans

» ID’ed as Microcrambus elegans or “Elegant Grass-Veneer”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Submitted as Microcrambus elegans or “Elegant Grass-Veneer”: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ MPG ] [ UK Moths ]

[ PXL_20240913_163141675_LE1000tm :: cell phone ]

September 13 posts
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “More surgery”
 3 years ago: No post
 4 years ago: “Kinda defeats the purpose… [Lamepost #106]”
 5 years ago: “Flipped without breaking!”
 6 years ago: “Gray Looper Moth”
 7 years ago: “West Coast Icon”
 8 years ago: “Confused Eusarca” Another great moth name!
 9 years ago: “Gray Hairstreak”
10 years ago: “Ready for takeoff”
11 years ago: “I live in Sachem Heaven…”
12 years ago: “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”
13 years ago: “Hydra Under the Hood”
13th September 2024 13th Sep 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise