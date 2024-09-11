Previous
Missouri State Capitol by rhoing
Photo 4371

Missouri State Capitol

Fourth state capitol this trip! No circles and arcs this time. The rotunda space is blocked off for repairs and renovations, so we didn’t get much of a view of the dome from inside.

After this we headed home. When we pulled in the garage, the trip odometer read 2,472.6 (miles). Five different accommodations for seven nights. :-P

[ PXL_20240911_162354823_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

September 11 posts
       “Extras”:
  1 year ago: “Snowberry Clearwing”
 2 years ago: “Local locomotion [Filler — no need to comment]”
 3 years ago: “Curls: Or ‘getting something to fit’”
 4 years ago: “Pandemic Puzzle #16 [Filler]”
 5 years ago: “Hackberry Emperor”
 6 years ago: “Eastern-tailed Blue”
 7 years ago: “Seattle, Washington”
 8 years ago: “Visiting Mom”
 9 years ago: “Splitting a beer with myself…”
10 years ago: “2-subject day…”
11 years ago: “Gray Hairstreak”
12 years ago: “Monarch”
13 years ago: “Layers IV”
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1197% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise