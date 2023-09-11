Previous
Snowberry Clearwing by rhoing
Photo 4090

Snowberry Clearwing

Spotted this caterpillar arriving home after a row on the lake. It took some searching, but it’s clearly a Snowberry Clearwing caterpillar.

» ID’ed as Hemaris diffinis or “Snowberry Clearwing” at: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ Wikipedia ]

Jesika
What a beautiful Caterbug.
January 23rd, 2024  
