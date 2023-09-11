Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4090
Snowberry Clearwing
Spotted this caterpillar arriving home after a row on the lake. It took some searching, but it’s clearly a Snowberry Clearwing caterpillar.
» ID’ed as
Hemaris diffinis
or “Snowberry Clearwing” at: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
Wikipedia
]
[ P9110415_12x9tm :: P&S ]
All of my September 11th posts
1 year ago:
“Local locomotion [Filler — no need to comment]”
2 years ago:
“Curls: Or ‘getting something to fit’”
3 years ago:
“Pandemic Puzzle #16 [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“Hackberry Emperor”
5 years ago:
“Eastern-tailed Blue”
6 years ago:
“Seattle, Washington”
7 years ago:
“Visiting Mom”
8 years ago:
“Splitting a beer with myself…”
9 years ago:
“2-subject day…”
10 years ago:
“Gray Hairstreak”
11 years ago:
“Monarch”
12 years ago:
“Layers IV”
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4121
photos
34
followers
39
following
1129% complete
View this month »
4114
4115
4116
4117
4118
4119
4120
4121
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
11th September 2023 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
moths
,
lepidoptera
,
sphingidae
,
snowberry clearwing
,
hawk moths
,
hemaris diffinis
,
tmmoths
,
bamona-confirmed
,
garden-visitor
,
macroglossinae
,
bugguide-confirmed
,
tminsects
,
sphinx moths
,
tm-tg6
,
tm11sep
Jesika
What a beautiful Caterbug.
January 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close