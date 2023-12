Yes, we hiked The Beehive Trail! Would I/we have done so if we had knownwhat would be involved? Mmmmmm… “One of Acadia’s famous rung and ladder trails, Beehive Loop is a great way to get acquainted with these difficult trails.” But we did it! 520' to the summit.More about The Beehive Trail[ PA100429_12x9tm :: P&S ]