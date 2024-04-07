One day to Eclipse 2024…

“Boo Castle Park is a privately owned park open to the general public. The park was created to honor the memory of Jeremy ‘Boo’ Rochman, who was a passenger in a deadly car accident [near here] in 1993. As a child, he loved to play with toy action figures. As he grew older, he enjoyed painting wizard figures. Several of the original statues found throughout the yard are enlarged versions of the tiny ones Boo painted.”
It’s quite an elaborate park. I should stop and photograph it from the outside sometime. The kids have a ball running in and out of all the passageways and climbing up and down stairs and ladders in this elaborate park just outside Carbondale. Yes, we went yesterday, but the kids wanted to go back today. The adults were a little more careful today ducking through the low passageways and doorways.