We're goin' hiking in Acadia! [Travel day]
We’re goin’ hiking in Acadia! [Travel day]

Clare had her last follow-up with the foot surgeon yesterday and today we drove to spend Easter with her mom in Ohio. On the [eight-hour] drive, she made initial reservations for us to make a hiking trip to Acadia National Park in mid-July. This would be our first trip other than to see family since pre-Covid.

For this post I learned how to use ON1 Photo Raw’s Line Mask tool because I wanted to blur the catalog company’s name on the cover. Why? Because — with the benefit of hindsight posting several months later — this trip never happened.

With hindsight The airline flight from St. Louis was eventually delayed 30½ hours. When that eventuality became apparent, we pulled the plug on the entire trip. Our program was to begin on a Sunday afternoon and the [Dallas-Fort Worth-based] airline couldn’t get us to Bangor before midnight Monday night/Tuesday morning. Once in Bangor, we would still have to pick up a rental car, drive to Bar Harbor, arriving there at 1–2 a.m., check in to sleep and get up for breakfast and the beginning of Tuesday’s activities. We would miss a full day-plus and start the program worn out from two full days of airports and travel.

We had trip insurance for the flights and trip insurance for the program, but it still took upwards of 10 weeks to get the last of our money back from the program group. We are not anxious to travel with them again (for two reasons*), so I’ve blurred their name on their catalog cover above.

Maine is a state I haven’t visited, so today I am excited, only to be disappointed in mid-July.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* Ten weeks for reimbursement when the trip insurance says if you cancel “for any reason”… The other reason is that it’s clear from our future experience and those of others we know, that the airlines cannot be relied upon to keep their schedules. While they cannot control the weather, our initial delay in July would not be for weather, but rather “maintenance,” which probably became a crew problem, etc.

[Steps off soapbox]

[ PXL_20230407_172140904_12x9tm :: cell phone ]

7th April 2023

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Thom Mitchell
