A ‘school photo’ portrait [Filler]

Grace wanted to get a school photo-style photo of her daughter. I don’t know how many shots Grace got, but I got about ten before our antics stopped working. This is the one I have chosen to go in Mimi’s 5×7 frame…
Our two granddaughters — this one and yesterday’s subject — have been greatly amused as infants and toddlers with my CliC readers: I would pull them apart and make an explosion sound, then click them back together and say, “Click!”
To Granddaughter #1 and her brother, I am PapaThom and their other grandpa is PapaJoe. But to this granddaughter, my nickname of “Click,” initially floated last fall or Christmas, seems to be sticking. Pulling my glasses apart and clicking them back together rarely fails to make this one smile, or giggle, or start playing with her glasses. So her Carbondale grandparents are “Mimi” and “Click.” :)
