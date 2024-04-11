Previous
A ‘school photo’ portrait [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 4211

A ‘school photo’ portrait [Filler]

Grace wanted to get a school photo-style photo of her daughter. I don’t know how many shots Grace got, but I got about ten before our antics stopped working. This is the one I have chosen to go in Mimi’s 5×7 frame…

Our two granddaughters — this one and yesterday’s subject — have been greatly amused as infants and toddlers with my CliC readers: I would pull them apart and make an explosion sound, then click them back together and say, “Click!”

To Granddaughter #1 and her brother, I am PapaThom and their other grandpa is PapaJoe. But to this granddaughter, my nickname of “Click,” initially floated last fall or Christmas, seems to be sticking. Pulling my glasses apart and clicking them back together rarely fails to make this one smile, or giggle, or start playing with her glasses. So her Carbondale grandparents are “Mimi” and “Click.” :)
» CliC readers

[ PXL_20240409_182812477_12x8tm :: cell phone ]

April 11 posts
  1 year ago: “Tiny Orange Sensation® Asiatic Lily”
 2 years ago: No post
 3 years ago: “A happy Mimi on her birthday [Travel-day Filler]”
 4 years ago: “Church set-up under shelter-in-place”
 5 years ago: “Day One (finally!)”
 6 years ago: “Hollerith cards”
 7 years ago: “Crocus vernus 'Striped Beauty'”
 8 years ago: “Blended ‘winglet’”
 9 years ago: “2-frame day”
10 years ago: “Big yawn!”
11 years ago: “3-frame day”
12 years ago: “Floral ‘Russian dolls’?”
13 years ago: “Rainy Days and Mondays…”
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1153% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise