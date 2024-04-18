Previous
Photo 4218

With the author/chef [Filler]

Clare, Chef Edward Lee, and I two nights again at Freight House in Paducah, Kentucky. This one is definitely ETSOOI’ed … within an inch of its life. But I’m sufficiently pleased with my edit to crop out a dude who was eating, edit out a background light fixture over one of our heads, and blur the background. I’m satisfied with the blurred blue shirts behind Clare, but with her earrings in focus. When you let someone else take your photo, you get what you get in a setting like this — photo by the bartender.

» I wrote about our evening at Freight House two days ago.

[ PXL_20240416_223601114_LE12tm :: cell phone ]

Photo Details

Mags ace
Such a happy group capture! Makes me smile too.
May 9th, 2024  
