Great Spangled Fritillary by rhoing
Photo 4231

Great Spangled Fritillary

First significant butterfly shot of the year. The monarchs are close to three weeks later than last year finding this milkweed patch.

My master gardener friend said, “Looks just ‘released’ from cocoon.” I asked what led her to that assessment. She said, “The color looks so vibrant, and the deep folds in the hindwing make the wing look like it is not yet fully extended.” I see that.

» Not yet submitted as Speyeria cybele or Great Spangled Fritillary to:
     [ Butterflies & Moths of North America ] [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies ]

[ PXL_20240518_175012033_LE12tm :: cell phone ]

May 18 posts
  1 year ago: No post [yet?]
 2 years ago: “I got ruthless…” (Ah, the old screens…)
 3 years ago: “Giving blood ‘at the bank’”
 4 years ago: “Everything is green at the lake”
 5 years ago: “One board: 4–5 hours [Filler: packing day]”
 6 years ago: “Preparing for incense”
 7 years ago: No post
 8 years ago: “Button fern”
 9 years ago: “A new rowing scull!”
10 years ago: “Too busy with other tasks…”
11 years ago: “Seven-spotted lady beetle”
12 years ago: “Bucket? That’s okay; I’ll just use this ‘straw’!”
13 years ago: “Tell Escher that these stairs ‘work’!” (Ahh, the white before we had it painted “Cakecream”)
Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Excellent shot!
May 19th, 2024  
