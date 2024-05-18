Great Spangled Fritillary

First significant butterfly shot of the year. The monarchs are close to three weeks later than last year finding this milkweed patch.
My master gardener friend said, “Looks just ‘released’ from cocoon.” I asked what led her to that assessment. She said, “The color looks so vibrant, and the deep folds in the hindwing make the wing look like it is not yet fully extended.” I see that.
