Photo 3486
Giving blood ‘at the bank’
I thought this would be
inside
the bank building. Nope. In the bloodmobile — essentially a motor home tricked out by the Red Cross! Stopping the
streak of three
of posting my extended arm (though I did take one…).
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Everything is green at the lake”
2 years ago:
“One board: 4–5 hours [Filler: packing day]”
3 years ago:
“Preparing for incense”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Button fern”
6 years ago:
“A new rowing scull!”
(And on its way out…)
7 years ago:
“Too busy with other tasks…”
(have a canvas of this one
the powder room
)
8 years ago:
“Seven-spotted lady beetle”
9 years ago:
“Bucket? That’s okay; I’ll just use this “straw”!”
10 years ago:
“Tell Escher that these stairs ‘work’!”
[ PXL_20210518_200205289e175ccwS75x75 :: cell phone ]
18th May 2021
18th May 21
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3486
photos
45
followers
31
following
955% complete
View this month »
3479
3480
3481
3482
3483
3484
3485
3486
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
18th May 2021 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
donation
,
blood
,
donate
,
blood donation
,
red cross"tm-p4a
Leave a Comment
