Giving blood ‘at the bank’ by rhoing
Photo 3486

Giving blood ‘at the bank’

I thought this would be inside the bank building. Nope. In the bloodmobile — essentially a motor home tricked out by the Red Cross! Stopping the streak of three of posting my extended arm (though I did take one…).

[ PXL_20210518_200205289e175ccwS75x75 :: cell phone ]
18th May 2021

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
