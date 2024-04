A few minutes before totality

A few minutes before totality of a total solar eclipse, trees will cast shadows with crescent suns peeking through. While everyone else was in the back yard where we had chairs and blankets set down, I went to the driveway in front to see if I could find those crescent suns peeking through. Here they are!



[ PXL_20240408_185214661_12x8tm :: cell phone ]