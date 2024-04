The ‘S.S. Mitchell’ for the coming week

Parking can be a challenge. This thing does not have what would be called a small turning radius. You learn quickly to plan ahead and ask, “How can I get out of that spot?” … before you actually pull in. A Chevrolet Express. I cannot imagine how many (or how few) miles per gallon this thing gets.



[ PXL_20240403_191533584_12x8tm :: cell phone ]