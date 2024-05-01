Sign up
Photo 4225
Acer interruptus
Weeding uprooted this maple seedling. I found it interesting how this seed shot down a root and also grew up from the seed (or fruit or “schizocarp”).
[ PXL_20240501_182411286_LE12tm :: cell phone ]
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags
ace
What an interesting and lovely find! Had your fun? =)
May 16th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
ace
@marlboromaam
weeding ['wēd ing] intransitive verb
The *never-ending* task of removing unwanted plants from plots of desired plants.
Example: “I was weeding a flower bed”
Ugh. They can stop an-y-time.
May 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
@rhoing
ROFLOL! Yes, and sometimes we let them go too long.
I have a question for you that maybe one of your connections can answer if you can't... I listen to an FM radio station out of Camden, SC - about 20 some odd miles from me and get a very clear signal most of the time. I know obvious weather conditions can interfere with radio signals, but why would a radio station 100 plus miles away run over the signal of the station I listen to - when the weather is fine? I don't get it and I've googled this but I can't find the answer. It can be anytime of the day. I know stations can boost their power at night, but they're not supposed to do it in the daylight hours.
May 16th, 2024
