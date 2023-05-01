Previous
Hotel lamp [Travel day 2] by rhoing
Photo 4082

Hotel lamp [Travel day 2]

Sleek design, I thought, for a hotel desk lamp (Holiday Inn Express, Medina, Ohio). Restaurant and/or hotel photos help us recollect where we stayed during our two-day drives between home and Massachusetts. Today we had ~550 miles to home.
 
[ PXL_20230501_100447370_12x9tm :: cell phone ]

1st May 2023 1st May 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
