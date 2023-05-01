Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4082
Hotel lamp [Travel day 2]
Sleek design, I thought, for a hotel desk lamp (Holiday Inn Express, Medina, Ohio). Restaurant and/or hotel photos help us recollect where we stayed during our two-day drives between home and Massachusetts. Today we had ~550 miles to home.
[ PXL_20230501_100447370_12x9tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Philadelphia Fleabane”
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Beard (‘trichomes’)”
4 years ago:
“Island + three more appliances [Travel day]”
5 years ago:
“Fixing the problem”
6 years ago:
“Red-Eared Slider”
7 years ago:
“Drill bits”
8 years ago:
“The passing of an era + Brian Schaffner, 1960–2015”
9 years ago:
“Your Arms Around Me”
10 years ago:
“Wildflower”
11 years ago:
“Walking to my car … *on* campus”
12 years ago:
“Mayday! Mayday!”
1st May 2023
1st May 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4095
photos
33
followers
38
following
1121% complete
View this month »
4088
4089
4090
4091
4092
4093
4094
4095
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
1st May 2023 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lamp
,
design
,
hotel
,
ohio
,
medina
,
travel-day
,
tm-p4a
,
desk-lamp
Mags
ace
Nice lines and curve! Made a rather interesting shot.
January 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close