Photo 4083
Grinding out a stump: Stump #1 of 2
The tree guy was here at least once while we were gone.
It’s been almost three months since the
trees were cut
…
down to stumps
.
[ PXL_20230502_135535506_12x8tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Mayapple leaf”
2 years ago:
“Iris(es)”
3 years ago:
“Nice catch, Iris! [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“ETSOOI’ed granddaughter”
(I
really
like this B&W of Grandchild #1!)
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
No post
7 years ago:
“Prairie dog [ Filler ]”
8 years ago:
“Lying in the sunshine”
9 years ago:
“Last day of class”
10 years ago:
“Eastern Tailed-Blue”
11 years ago:
“Liquid assets”
12 years ago:
“Right! … What’s a cubit?”
2nd May 2023
2nd May 23
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
trees
,
landscaping
,
grinding
,
white pine
,
stumps
,
tmtrees
,
pinus strobus
,
tm-p4a
