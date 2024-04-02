Previous
First guests arrive tomorrow!

Bare bulbs on a light bar collect dust. Occasionally I rinse them with water and I do think it makes a difference in the amount of light. Especially on light bars with 10 and 12 bulbs: Dust × 10 and dust × 12 can be a lot of dust, and it just gets baked on with the heat from these incandescent bulbs. So does it make a significant difference in the amount of light? Maybe. Maybe not. But I’d like to think so. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Gray-scaled in ON1, but contrary to ON1’s Date-and-Time Taken info, I was not doing this at 5:32 a.m.

[ PXL_20240403_003244156_12x8tm :: cell phone ]

