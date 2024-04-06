Sign up
Previous
Photo 4206
Two days until Eclipse 2024…
This is the grandchild who is most difficult to photograph, so when I get a decent one, I have to go with it! In the morning we went to
Castle Park
. After lunch and “rest time” — for the grandkids, not me! — we went to a local playground.
[ PXL_20240406_201049978_12x8tm :: cell phone ]
April 6 posts
1 year ago:
“Alternate edit [Filler]”
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Model-building for big kids”
4 years ago:
“Testing the P&S zoom”
5 years ago:
“Now obsolete at the Rec [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“Lily”
7 years ago:
“Does your supermarket have ‘Topppings’?”
8 years ago:
“Air travel infrastructure”
9 years ago:
“American sweet gum”
10 years ago:
“Wildflower or weed?”
11 years ago:
“Easter Peeps!”
12 years ago:
“Japanese maple”
13 years ago:
“Morning has broken…”
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
playground
,
grandchildren
,
merry-go-round
,
grandsons
,
turley park
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgrandsons
,
tm-p8
,
tm06apr
Mags
ace
He is having so much fun! Great capture.
April 28th, 2024
