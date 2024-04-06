Previous
Two days until Eclipse 2024… by rhoing
Photo 4206

Two days until Eclipse 2024…

This is the grandchild who is most difficult to photograph, so when I get a decent one, I have to go with it! In the morning we went to Castle Park. After lunch and “rest time” — for the grandkids, not me! — we went to a local playground.

[ PXL_20240406_201049978_12x8tm :: cell phone ]

6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Mags ace
He is having so much fun! Great capture.
April 28th, 2024  
