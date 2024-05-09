Brood XIX emerges

I realize it’s a somewhat slippery slope to post with a 3-week gap in need of filling in, but I have to post my first cicada sighting in 2024.
Clare got home from her Thursday exercise classes and said she heard an interview on NPR with retired professor Gene Kritsky at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati (OH). He was promoting the Cicada Safari app and asking people to sign up and submit photographs. Upon approval, the photos are added to the live map. So here’s my first photo. I have installed the app and this photo is pending approval.
While they create quite the buzz while they’re here ;-) Clare reported that they provide benefits to lawns, trees, and other species of animals for which they are a food source. Google to your heart’s content! Alternatively, check out CicadaSafari.org.
For the first time, I now see this precise “listing” of the different species — and periods — of cicadas; from CicadaSafari:
• “There are three species of 17-year cicadas. They are named
1. Magicicada septendecim,
2. Magicicada cassini and
3. Magicicada septendecula.
• “There are four species of 13-year cicadas. They are named
1. Magicicada tredecim,
2. Magicicada neotredecim,
3. Magicicada tredecassini, and
4. Magicicada tredecula.”
Now you know. You’re welcome! :)