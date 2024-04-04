Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4204
Grandchild #3 again
Today we hit some Carbondale spots for Grace and Neal, who haven’t been in Carbondale in quite a few years. (I think it’s been since
Sept. 2016 for Grace
; since
Dec. 2015 for Neal
.)
Tomorrow, Grace & Neal get some time to themselves while Clare and I drive the beast to St. Louis to get Jenny & Steve and family.
[ PXL_20240404_142144602_ON1_12x8tm :: cell phone ]
April 4 posts
1 year ago:
“My first use of masks”
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Out for an Easter Sunday walk”
4 years ago:
“Recycling changes [Lame post #102]”
5 years ago:
“Yeaaahhh… [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“Huh. Seemed like more than one…”
7 years ago:
“‘Salix discolor,’ male, ‘past flower’”
8 years ago:
“ETSOOI’ed flower stems in vase”
9 years ago:
“Hyacinthus orientalis”
10 years ago:
“Mexican viper”
11 years ago:
“Rain lily”
12 years ago:
“Floral stemware?”
13 years ago:
“Day 100”
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4205
photos
32
followers
29
following
1151% complete
View this month »
4197
4198
4199
4200
4201
4202
4203
4204
Latest from all albums
4198
4199
4200
4201
4202
4203
1
4204
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grandchildren
,
granddaughters
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
,
grandchild3
,
tm-p8
,
tm04apr
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close