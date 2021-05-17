One more photo for the ad

We’re selling one of our rowing shells. I took a lot of photos last fall with the plan to sell it soon. It’s been off the water for repairs much of the time we’ve owned it and I’m weary of having to contact various people for input and eventually figure out repairs to a custom-built craft for which there never were replacement parts. The photos I took last fall were all from above. Today I have seen that some ads have photos of the skeg. So I have added this photo to my ad. Fingers crossed I can find a new home for this beautiful, but 35–40 year old scull.
» I wouldn’t call it a “rudder” because it’s not hinged and it’s not used for steering.
» From the Wikipedia entry, “a fin on a surfboard which improves directional stability.”
» The skeg broke off my other shell once and had to be replaced.