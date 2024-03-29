Sign up
Previous
Photo 4198
Sigh. [Travel-day]
There is a trash bin 15 feet away and some driver could not be bothered.
Effingham, Illinois, gas station.
[ PXL_20240329_140958162_12x8tm :: cell phone ]
March 29 posts
1 year ago:
“Abstract”
2 years ago:
“Daucus carota var. carota (carrot)”
3 years ago:
“First lawn-mowing: March 27 [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“Old faucet; new vanity top”
5 years ago:
“Quick! What size cans do *you* remember?”
(tuna cans)
6 years ago:
“An old tool”
7 years ago:
“Shadows”
8 years ago:
“Mid-day sun”
(Still like this, though now I’d try to level it…)
9 years ago:
“Lilac buds”
10 years ago:
“Take 2”
11 years ago:
“Little, fuzzy pillows”
12 years ago:
“Soothing…”
13 years ago:
“Feeling like I hit this…”
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
1
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4198
photos
32
followers
38
following
1150% complete
View this month »
4191
4192
4193
4194
4195
4196
4197
4198
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
29th March 2024 7:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cigarette
,
litter
,
trash
,
butts
,
laziness
,
cigarette butts
,
travel-day
,
tm-p8
,
tm29mar
Mags
ace
Yeah... just about like the idiots who leave their trash in the back of their pickups which flies out when they speed down the road. It's a $200 fine if they're caught, but there's rarely law enforcement around to see it happen.
April 18th, 2024
