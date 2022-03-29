Daucus carota var. carota (carrot)

At the Habitat for Humanity work site, today “we” prepped the ground, spread grass seed and straw. This was something I pulled, only to discover it was a carrot, probably “wild carrot” (Daucus carota var. carota). In looking at other online images of this plant, I thought the flower heads (“inflorescences”) looked like Queen Anne’s Lace … and then I found that one/another common name for “wild carrot” is Queen Anne’s Lace, which I have posted before.
From Missouri Botanical Garden, “Cultivated carrots [Daucus carota var. sativus] are popular vegetables which feature edible tapered taproots that are typically orange. Cultivated carrots were reportedly first developed in Afghanistan from wild carrot (Daucus carota var. carota) which is the weedy Queen Anne's lace that is native to Europe and Asia but has naturalized over time in North American fields, disturbed ground and along roadsides.”