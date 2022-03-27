With apologies to Paul.** In her rotator cuff surgery recuperation, Clare isn’t cleared to do more jarring things yet, so for now we take walks. This was another walk on the trail that’s less than a mile from our house.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
** I prefer “early Beatles,” so I don’t have “Let It Be,” but according to that bastion of reliability, Wikipedia, “The Long and Winding Road” was written by Paul, but credited to “Lennon-McCartney.” I have the “1” CD but writing credits are not given in the CD “liner notes.” (This is one of my complaints about streaming and CD’s: I miss the liner notes! Vinyl albums — and 45’s — had writing credits on the disc, but clearly even these are not entirely reliable.)
A potential rabbit hole aside, Rolling Stone listed “The Long and Winding Road” as #90 on their list of 100 Greatest Beatles Songs. The Beatles had 27 number-one singles… This was the last (chronologically), but it’s Rolling Stone’s #90. Wow. [Rabbit hole warning!] Have to look at all the non-number one Beatles songs that beat a number-one Beatles song…