The Long and Winding Road by rhoing
Photo 3745

The Long and Winding Road

With apologies to Paul.** In her rotator cuff surgery recuperation, Clare isn’t cleared to do more jarring things yet, so for now we take walks. This was another walk on the trail that’s less than a mile from our house.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
** I prefer “early Beatles,” so I don’t have “Let It Be,” but according to that bastion of reliability, Wikipedia, “The Long and Winding Road” was written by Paul, but credited to “Lennon-McCartney.” I have the “1” CD but writing credits are not given in the CD “liner notes.” (This is one of my complaints about streaming and CD’s: I miss the liner notes! Vinyl albums — and 45’s — had writing credits on the disc, but clearly even these are not entirely reliable.)

A potential rabbit hole aside, Rolling Stone listed “The Long and Winding Road” as #90 on their list of 100 Greatest Beatles Songs. The Beatles had 27 number-one singles… This was the last (chronologically), but it’s Rolling Stone’s #90. Wow. [Rabbit hole warning!] Have to look at all the non-number one Beatles songs that beat a number-one Beatles song…

The Top Ten?
10. “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”
  9. “Come Together”
  8. “Let It Be”
  7. “Hey Jude”
  6. “Something”
  5. “In My Life”
  4. “Yesterday”
  3. “Strawberry Fields Forever”
  2. “I Want to Hold Your Hand”
  1. “A Day in the Life”

I still like #14 as possibly my favorite. Crank down the windows and crank up the volume.

[ PXL_20220327_195803790S105x70OCstm :: cell phone ]

