Previous
Next
Spelling not a criterion for color selection [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 3101

Spelling not a criterion for color selection [Filler]

[ IMG_20200325_111039439S9xx675Atm :: cell phone ]
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
849% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathryn ace
Ha!
June 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise