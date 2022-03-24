Previous
Next
A 365 post makes it to class by rhoing
Photo 3744

A 365 post makes it to class

My 365 post from 2017 provided a good example for my cryptocurrency class today about some of the characteristics of cash transactions:
   » Third-party “approval” is unnecessary; this is a person-to-person, or “peer-to-peer,” arrangement.
   » No sensitive identity information must be given.
   » Payment cannot be undone.
   » No “double-spending” problem.
For some or many of these reasons, cash is preferred or required in many transactions.
There are few risks in cash transactions; cash is a “bearer asset.”
These are precisely some of the motivations for crypto- and digital currencies.

Today’s presentation — “Interbank payments” — was one of the hardest or most time-consuming of all five of the topics for the class for me. This is evidenced by the fact that I snapped nine frames of five subjects in the last eight days. » My March 2022 grid.

[ Screenshot 20220324 ::   ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “‘Before’ [Filler]” (“Shelter-at-home” Project #1)
 3 years ago: “National Museum of the Great Lakes”
 4 years ago: “In The Shadow”
 5 years ago: No photo
 6 years ago: “Travel day”
 7 years ago: “Kalanchoe blossfeldiana”
 8 years ago: “Egyptian star flower”
 9 years ago: “Let me double-check the calendar…”
10 years ago: “Life unfurls II”
11 years ago: “Orange Möbius”
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1076% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise