Photo 3098
“Before” [Filler]
“Shelter-at-home” Project #1: update the half-bath off the kitchen.
[ IMG_0690e100cwS8x8AB15C05tm :: 17mm ]
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3099
photos
44
followers
33
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
23rd March 2020 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bathroom
,
renovation
,
tmfiller
,
tm17-55mm
,
half-bath-update
